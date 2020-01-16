Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 15th January 16, 2020 WCCB Charlotte, 1/72Meck Mug Cover3 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/72Kyreem Renfroe Show Caption Hide Caption 3/72Myesha Reives Larceny Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/72David Reid Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 5/72Shalik Redfern Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 6/72Chiquita Prince Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 7/72Barnabas Pearson Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 8/72Patrick Pate Assault With A Deadly Weapon Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 9/72Bryan Packer Driving While Impaired Driving While License Revoked Drive Left Of Center Fictitious Info To Officer Probation Violation Possess Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 10/72Chivonn Navarro Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/72Ananth Moreshwer Driving While Impaired Reckless Driving To Endanger Daniel Moreno Felony Possession Of Cocaine Maintain A Dwelling Possession With Intent To Manufacture Sell Or Deliver Cocaine Possession With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Cocaine Lazonte Moore Assault With A Deadly Weapon Alvaro Mejia Assault On A Female Injury To Personal Property Elizabeth Mean Exploit Disabled Financial Card Fraud Financial Card Theft Quenton McLendon Fail To Provide Proof Of Fare Marion McIlwain Assault On A Female Possession With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Cocaine Leigh McDaniel Forgery Of Instrument Uttering Forged Instrument Mirault McCauley Possess Beer Or Wint On Unauthorized Premises Nicholas Mackay Assault On A Female Attempt To Obtain Property By False Pretense Charles Lott Trespassing Jonathan Leak Assault On A Female Battery Of Unborn Child Cheryl King Driving While Impaired Amir Khayyat Communicating Threats Kristen Kerr Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possess Heroin Tony Johnson Assault On A Female Santino Johnson Assault On A Female Stefano Jett Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Firearm By Felon Robert Jenkins Extradition Injury To Personal Property Larceny After Breaking And Or Entering Anthony Jay Habitual Larceny Alex Jaramillo Simple Assault Ondre Hunter Larceny After Breaking And Or Entering Antonio Hudson Parole Violation Ruby Hoard Probation Violation William Hickman Trespassing Daquan Harris Larceny Of A Firearm Larceny After Breaking And Or Entering Possession Of Burglary Tools Cloressa Gross Driving While License Revoked Expired Registration Fail To Heed Light Or Siren Following Too Closely Terry Goodman Assault With A Deadly Weapon Jose Gonzalez Padron Attempted Larceny First Degree Trespass Enter Remain Gilbert Giles Uttering Forged Instrument Charles Geter Assault Government Employee Possess Marijuana Resisting Public Officer Christopher Garnett Trespassing Impede Rail Road Christopher Funderburk Carrying Concealed Gun Felony Possession Of Marijuana Maintain A Dwelling Possession With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Marijuana Zanquinton Fulwiley Larceny After Breaking And Or Entering Deandra French Communicating Threats Maliek Ellison Larceny Coy Ellis Assault Government Employee Resisting Public Officer Jerome Earl Assault On A Female Francisco Dimas Salinas Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation Larceny After Breaking And Or Entering Burglary Jeremie Desse Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Resisting Public Officer Larceny William Davis Carrying Concealed Gun Carolina Coronado Child Abuse Dominick Cole Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Reckless Driving Speeding Assault Government Employee Assaul Serious Bodily Injury Drive No Registration Christion Clay Assault On A Female Christopher Chisholm Possess Stolen Property Joseph Carson Larceny Corey Cannon Assault On A Female Resisting Public Officer Anthony Busard Habitual Larceny Communicating Threats Resisting Public Officer Sabrina Burdea Larceny Jada Brown Disorderly Conduct At School Simple Assault Weapon On Educational Property Not Gun Willie Britton Felony Secret Peeping Kaaleb Brady Carrying Concealed Gun Possess Stolen Firearm Marijuana Paraphernalia Malik Boyce Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Larceny Of A Firearm Possess Stolen Firearm Kenneth Berry Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Resisting Public Officer Matthew Bendana Assault By Strangultaion False Imprisonment Simple Assault Adam Beckham Carrying Concealed Gun Possess Marijuana Michael Beach Larceny After Breaking And Or Entering Larceny Of A Firearm Conspiracy Quashon Barrino Felony Possession Of Cocaine Show Cause Corey Barnard Bond Term Beccocco Baker Larceny Possess Marijuana Abdou Bah Breaking And Or Entering Shakeeta Adams Human Trafficking Adult Victim Promote Prostitution For Profits Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, January 15th. 