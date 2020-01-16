WCCB Charlotte: Audio Operator/Technical Utility (Full Time)

WCCB, the CW affiliate in Charlotte is looking for an experienced and motivated technical operator. This shift will primarily be mornings (WCCB News Rising/WOLO news), however, schedule flexibility is mandatory (mornings/evenings/weekends) as needed.

Qualified candidates will have at least (1) year of experience mixing live television broadcasts (or relative experience) and at least (2) years of experience with studio operations. Candidate must be able to work well under high-stress/deadline-driven situations and be able to communicate effectively with directors, producers, talent and studio staff.

Primary duties include, but are not limited to:

Live audio mixing of morning and/or evening television broadcasts.

Studio operations (camera operation, prompter operation, floor managing, lighting design).

Directing/technical direction of newscasts/promos/pre-production.

Master control and traffic operations.

Assist the engineering department with special projects.

Live remote broadcasts.

Assisting the promotions and/or creative services department with special projects.

Any other assigned duties deemed necessary by management to meet the operational needs of both WCCB and/or our sister stations.

Interested Applicants should send their resume or email to:

Rick Gamertsfelder/Broadcast Operations Manager

rgamertsfelder@wccbtv.com

WCCB Television

One Television Place

Charlotte NC 28205

No Phone Calls Please

EOE