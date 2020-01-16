WCCB Charlotte: Chief Meteorologist

WCCB has an opening for a Chief Meteorologist – a high energy met who’s aggressive, creative, dedicated and personable. A leader for our team of experienced meteorologists.

We need someone who has excellent forecasting skills and the creative skills to make weather more than maps, graphics and the 7-day. You have to be strong on breaking weather news. And equally important: you must have a proven track record of audience engagement on social media that drives viewers to our broadcast and social platforms.

You must be familiar with The Weather Company’s MAX product line.

WCCB is known as the community station in CLT. You will need to be a big contributor and participant in this outreach.

Personality is key. You need to be an excellent communicator to a diverse audience. A team player who enjoys daily interactions with WCCB viewers and co-workers.

This is a unique opportunity to join a versatile team and to enterprise adventurous weather stories that let our viewers experience the fun of living in Charlotte.

Send reel and resume to:

Angela Robbins

WCCB News Director

arobbins@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls

EOE

Please note source of referral on all resumes/cover letters.