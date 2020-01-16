WCCB Charlotte: National Sales Assistant (Full Time)

WCCB Web Staff,

JOB FUNCTIONS:

  • Maintain national sales orders, revisions, pre-emptions/make goods, post-logs, weekly posting as needed and discrepancies for the Charlotte, NC and Montgomery, AL stations.
  • Interface with the traffic department to ensure proper contract execution.
  • Provide clients and/or agencies with requested documentation in a timely manner.
  • Interact closely with stations&#39; rep firm offices and AEs located throughout the country.
  • Manage pre-emption reports including offering make goods for national clients via a variety of platforms.
  • Run reports from Wide Orbit upon request.
  • Other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
  • Punctuality, reliability, and dependability are required.

Qualifications/Requirements

Basic Qualifications

  • 2 years of relevant work in broadcast television.
  • Bachelor’s Degree-preferable or equivalent experience.
  • Strong interpersonal and organizational skills.
  • Proficient in Word and Excel.
  • Proficient in Wide Orbit, Videa, MediaLine and WO Programmatic.
  • Professional communication skills.
  • Ability to multi-task, problem solve and prioritize responsibilities.

Requirements

  • Ability to work under pressure while meeting daily deadlines.
  • Strong work ethic, leadership, prioritization skills, and professional behavior.
  • Experience with Wide Orbit.
  • Willing to work overtime if necessary.
  • Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.
  • Must be 18 years or older.

Interested candidate must submit a resume to:

Carol Mangin, Executive Assistant
carol.mangin@wccbcharlotte.com
WCCB Television,
One Television Place,
Charlotte, NC 28205

Equal Opportunity Employer
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE