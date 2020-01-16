WCCB Charlotte: National Sales Assistant (Full Time)

JOB FUNCTIONS:
- Maintain national sales orders, revisions, pre-emptions/make goods, post-logs, weekly posting as needed and discrepancies for the Charlotte, NC and Montgomery, AL stations.
- Interface with the traffic department to ensure proper contract execution.
- Provide clients and/or agencies with requested documentation in a timely manner.
- Interact closely with stations' rep firm offices and AEs located throughout the country.
- Manage pre-emption reports including offering make goods for national clients via a variety of platforms.
- Run reports from Wide Orbit upon request.
- Other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
- Punctuality, reliability, and dependability are required.
Qualifications/Requirements
Basic Qualifications
- 2 years of relevant work in broadcast television.
- Bachelor’s Degree-preferable or equivalent experience.
- Strong interpersonal and organizational skills.
- Proficient in Word and Excel.
- Proficient in Wide Orbit, Videa, MediaLine and WO Programmatic.
- Professional communication skills.
- Ability to multi-task, problem solve and prioritize responsibilities.
Requirements
- Ability to work under pressure while meeting daily deadlines.
- Strong work ethic, leadership, prioritization skills, and professional behavior.
- Experience with Wide Orbit.
- Willing to work overtime if necessary.
- Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.
- Must be 18 years or older.
Interested candidate must submit a resume to:
Carol Mangin, Executive Assistant
carol.mangin@wccbcharlotte.com
WCCB Television,
One Television Place,
Charlotte, NC 28205
Equal Opportunity Employer
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE