Gaston County Mugshots January 17th

1/45 Mugcov7

2/45 Amanda Whitley Non Support Of Child

3/45 Angel Henriquez Assault On Goverment Official Immigration

4/45 Arthur Friday Possession Of Meth

5/45 Bobby Abee Probation Violation



6/45 Brandy Stout DWI

7/45 Christopher Moses Probation Violation

8/45 Christopher Thomas Probation Violation

9/45 Dameon Brown Probation Violation2

10/45 Danny Wooten Probation Violation



11/45 David Friday Probation Violation2

12/45 David Hudspeth Assault On A Female

13/45 Desmond Crank Assault On A Female Carrying Concealed Gun

14/45 Edgar Garica Failure To Appear

15/45 Emily Broome Larceny Trespassing Possession Of Meth



16/45 Ishmeel Chapman Larceny Robbery

17/45 Israel Barnett Breaking And Entering

18/45 Jeremiah Riddle Probation Violation1

19/45 Jhonthan Sanabria Probation Violation

20/45 John Lomick Trespassing



21/45 Johnnie McNabb Probation Violation1

22/45 Jonathan King Habeas Corpus

23/45 Joseph Brown Indecent Exposure

24/45 Joseph Teague Carrying Concealed Weapon

25/45 Joshua Havilesko DWI



26/45 Kristen Rimmer Probation Violation2

27/45 Kristina Daniel School Attendance Law Violation Failure To Appear

28/45 Lori Eller Failure To Appear

29/45 Mark Bridges DWI

30/45 Melissa Russell Failure To Appear



31/45 Michael Case Probation VIolation2

32/45 Morgan Pressley DWI

33/45 Phillip Greene Driving While License Revoked

34/45 Randy Williams Habeas Corpus

35/45 Richard Mitchell Driving While License Revoked1



36/45 Robert Fortier Domestic Violence

37/45 Roger Lee Driving While License Revoked Larceny

38/45 Shane Stanley Indecent Liberties

39/45 Shardae Greer Failure To Appear

40/45 Shiller Aguilh Probation Violation1



41/45 Stephanie Rollins Fugitive Driving While License Revoked

42/45 Tarrick Williamson Failure To Comply

43/45 Tonya Jordan Probation Violation Larceny

44/45 Vincent McCarver Failure To Comply

45/45 William Adams Failure To Appear



























































































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Friday, January 17th.