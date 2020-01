Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 19th

1/72 Mugcov14

2/72 Rashan Batchelor Trespassing

3/72 Adrian Patton Assault On A Female

4/72 Amed Lino Bond Term

5/72 Ameren Mclean Resisting Officer



6/72 Carson Little DWI

7/72 Chad Davis Intoxicated Disruptive Resisting Officer

8/72 Chad Simo Assault

9/72 Christina Adcock Driving While License Revoked

10/72 Christopher Brown Protective Order Violation



11/72 Christopher Garnett Trespassing

12/72 Cierra Murray No Inspection

13/72 Corey Brannum Assault With A Deadly Weapon

14/72 Cortney Roach Delivering Cocaine Possession With Intent Cocaine

15/72 Crystal Heye Shoplifting Show Cause



16/72 Darius Green Assault On A Female

17/72 Darren Goudy DWI

18/72 Datavius Alexander Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Stolen Firearm

19/72 Delancey Starkes DWI

20/72 Demetrius Spann Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



21/72 Dequan Whitten Assault With A Deadly Weapon

22/72 Diana Roberts Hit And Run Driving While License Revoked

23/72 Dionne Howze Fugitive Felony Possession Of Cocaine

24/72 Eugenia Oropeza Simple Assault

25/72 Exavier Russell Non Support Of Child



26/72 Eyanna Boyd Assault And Battery Communicating Theats

27/72 Francisco Dimas Felony Conspiracy Larceny

28/72 Fred Carr Trespassing

29/72 Geary Robinson Possession Of Cocaine

30/72 Gerardo Benitez Possession Marijuana



31/72 Isaac Hardy Larceny

32/72 Jasmine Thomas Larceny

33/72 Jay Marshall Common Law Robbery

34/72 Jeffrey Helper Trespassing

35/72 Jimmy Sweat Injury To Personal Property



36/72 Johnnie Miller Assault On A Female

37/72 Johnny Nguyen Stalking

38/72 Jordan Visserman DWI

39/72 Joshua Wood DWI

40/72 Juan Hernandez Assault By Strangulation



41/72 Judajsia Dorn Injury To Personal Property Trespassing

42/72 Kameron Rice Simple Assault

43/72 Kenneth Cavoly DWI

44/72 Kenya McCormick Possession Of Stolen Firearm

45/72 Kiera Harris Habitual Larceny



46/72 Kyle Erker Assault On Govt Official

47/72 Kyle Montenegro DWI

48/72 Lorenzo Kla Williams Fugitive

49/72 Luis Guifarro Assault By Strangulation

50/72 Marvin Gomez Felony Hit And Run



51/72 Matthew Macomber Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

52/72 Melvin Butts Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Firearm By Felon

53/72 Mikel White Simple Assault

54/72 Mohamad Yagan Possession Of Cocaine

55/72 Nelson Etienne Larceny



56/72 Ollie Foster Assault With A Deadly Weapon Felony Hit And Run

57/72 Paul Russo Assault On A Female Assault By Strangulation

58/72 Roland Mayfield Assault With A Deadly Weapon Carrying Concealed Weapon

59/72 Roman Miller Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

60/72 Ronnie Reid Habitual Larceny



61/72 Ruben Jiminez Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

62/72 Samuel Luo Hit And Run

63/72 Saye Weanquoi Communicating Threats

64/72 Selia Salinas Breaking And Entering Larceny

65/72 Solis Garcia Felony Possession Of Cocaine



66/72 Terrell Brown DWI

67/72 Tierra Coppedge Simple Assault

68/72 Timothy Johnson Possession Of Stolen Firearm

69/72 Toby Phifer Breaking And Entering Larceny

70/72 Troy Gallo Assault On A Female



71/72 Troy Honeycutt Identity Theft

72/72 Xavier Byrd Assault By Strangulation

















































































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, January 19th.