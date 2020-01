Gaston County Mugshots January 20th

1/32 Mugcov17

2/32 Angela Carson DWI

3/32 Billy Dixon Trespassing Communicating Threats

4/32 Cassey Lowe Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

5/32 Cassidy Gray Failure To Appear



6/32 Christopher Dennis Failure To Appear

7/32 Clayton Craig Possession

8/32 David Leonhardt Possession Of Heroin

9/32 Derrick Love Failure To Appear

10/32 Gregory McGill Driving While License Revoked



11/32 Jerry Wilson Assault On A Female

12/32 Jocelyn Hannah Failure To Appear

13/32 Joseph Hinton Failure To Appear Larceny

14/32 Karl Windsor Possession Driving While License Revoked

15/32 Luis Salinas Larceny Resisting Officer



16/32 Marshall Bell Possession Of Stolen Goods

17/32 Michael Franklin DWI

18/32 Natalie Martin Reckless Driving Driving While License Revoked Resisting Officer

19/32 Noel Martinez DWI Possession

20/32 Ramain Chancley Larceny



21/32 Randall Nichols Possession Of Meth

22/32 Rashika Anderson DWI Driving While License Revoked

23/32 Ricky Deal Failure To Appear

24/32 Robert Sexton Failure To Comply

25/32 Shanice Carmona Injury To Personal Property



26/32 Shannon Lane Failure To Appear

27/32 Sheila Williams Probation Violation

28/32 Shikirra Pittman Failure To Appear

29/32 Taylor Gunn Possession Of Meth Shoplifting

30/32 Teona Wells Assault



31/32 Thomas Martin Failure To Comply

32/32 Tineo Davis Failure To Appear

































































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, January 20th.