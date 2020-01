Gaston County Mugshots January 22nd

1/33 Gaston Mug Cover1

2/33 Charles Winchester Harassing Phone Call

3/33 Scottie Turner Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parole Warrant

4/33 Henry Terry Parole Warrant

5/33 Nina Stewart Failure To Comply



6/33 Steven Sims Failure To Comply

7/33 Timothy Philbeck Habeas Corpus

8/33 Justin Pettway Habeas Corpus

9/33 Jessica Pasour Larceny

10/33 William Moffatt Extradition



11/33 Thomas Mitchem Possess Heroin Larceny

12/33 Joshua Miller Nonsupport Of Child

13/33 William McVay Habeas Corpus

14/33 Jennifer McClain Failure To Appear

15/33 Paul Luster Communicate Threats



16/33 Delanota Kelly Probation Violation

17/33 Sharon Hoyle Probation Violation

18/33 Jonathan Holden Driving While Impaired

19/33 William Hobson Assault By Strangulation

20/33 Deandra Goode Driving While License Revoked No Liability Insurance



21/33 Leroy Gladden Habeas Corpus

22/33 Kadarian Ford Habeas Corpus

23/33 Alisha Falls Failure To Appear

24/33 Damine Fair Traffick Heroin Maintain A Dwelling

25/33 Melissa Dossett Failure To Appear



26/33 Harlow Davy Assault By Strangulation Assault Female Kidnapping

27/33 Linda Davis Failure To Appear

28/33 Kelsey Cochrane Larceny Probation Violation Possess Stolen Property

29/33 Selena Christenbury Possess Cocaine Drug Paraphernalia

30/33 David Cagle Criminal Contempt Trespassing Resisting Public Officer



31/33 Zsadella Burris Habeas Corpus

32/33 Christopher Baird Defraud Drug Test

33/33 Deborah Aiken Probation Violation



































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, January 22nd.