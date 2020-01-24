CMPD Are Investigating After Suspect Has Medical Emergency While In Custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating an incident involving a suspect who experienced a life-threatening, medical emergency while in the custody of officers.

On January 23, officers observed a suspected drug transaction near the intersection of Whisnant and Burton Street. They then performed a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle.

CMPD found cocaine and marijuana in the suspect’s possession.

Harold Easter, 41, was taken into custody for an interview and arrest processing. Preliminary information indicates that during this process he began to experience a medical emergency and lost consciousness.

Officers began giving Easter medical aid and requested Medic.

Easter was transported by Medic to a nearby hospital where he is currently being treated for his life-threatening condition.

Detectives with the CMPD’s Homicide Unit are conducting an investigation into this case because of the life-threatening, medical emergency experienced by Easter while in the custody of officers.

The CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau is also conducting a separate but parallel investigation to ensure the officers’ actions were consistent with the CMPD’s policies and procedures.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.