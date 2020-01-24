Possible Coronavirus Case In North Carolina Under Investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services say they are investigating a possible case of coronavirus.

NC DHHS stated that the individual recently traveled to China and passed through Wuhan City which is where the outbreak originated. This person did not visit the seafood and animal market which has been lined to many earlier cases.

According to the news release, the person arrived at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on January 23 and presented with mild respiratory symptoms.

The patient is currently in good condition and being cared for in isolation at Duke University Hospital.

The Division of Public Health (DPH) is arranging testing for the novel coronavirus at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A diagnosis cannot be confirmed at this time.

DHHS plans to update the public as soon as the results from the CDC are available.

“Although it is unlikely that this person was infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus, we are conducting testing out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist said in a news release. “If you haven’t traveled to Wuhan in the past two weeks, your risk of infection with this virus is very low.”

The patient did not come into close contact with anyone after they left the airport and they wore a mask the entire time while at the airport.

In fact, the person was directly transported to the hospital from RDU for assessment and care using appropriate infection prevention measures.

NC DHHS stated that people who were at RDU or the hospital at the same time as this person are not considered at risk for infection.

If infection with the 2019 coronavirus is confirmed, DPH will work closely with the CDC and local partners to reach out to people who came in close contact with the person on the airline flights.

DPH is working closely with the CDC, local public health partners and health care providers to evaluate this case and prepare for any future potential cases in North Carolina.

At this time, the vast majority of cases have been diagnosed in people who live in or traveled to Wuhan, China.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in North Carolina. There are only two confirmed cases in the United States.

For more information about 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), click HERE.