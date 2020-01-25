CMPD Investigating After Neighborhood Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hurt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a homicide that happened in South Charlotte on Friday night just minutes after a previous nearby shooting.

Around 8 p.m., police responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon on Edgegreen Drive. When CMPD arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Just a few minutes later, officers responded to a shots fired call that happened on Stone Post Road. The victim was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on the scene by the medic.

The victim has been as 20-year-old, Brad Gregory Kelly. The victim’s family has been notified.

The relationship between the two victims are not clear at this time.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.