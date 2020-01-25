Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 24th January 25, 2020 WCCB Charlotte, 1/68Mugcov18 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/68William Davis Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 3/68Anthony Chavis Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 4/68Brandon Byers Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 5/68Brandon Byers Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/68Brandon Floyd Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/68Bryan Rodriguez Driving After Consuming Show Caption Hide Caption 8/68Chavez Rivers Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/68Cherrell Crazythunder Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 10/68Chilond Tshiband Probation VIolation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/68Christopher Stevens Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 12/68David Israel Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 13/68David Neesmith Embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 14/68Deborah Carr Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/68Delamonta Kelly Felony Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/68Delilah Grandberry Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 17/68Demario Alexander Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 18/68Domaunia Clark Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/68Dominique Davis Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 20/68Donald Horne Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 21/68Dustin McKenzie Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 22/68Elassah Kendrick Assault By Strangulation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/68Elijah Ashford Delivering Heroin Show Caption Hide Caption 24/68Eric Brock Reckless Driving Show Caption Hide Caption 25/68Ethel Hunter Protective Order VIolation1 Show Caption Hide Caption 26/68Gavin Mclean Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 27/68Hubert Sadler Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 28/68Ivan Garcia Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 29/68Jalen Meggett Discharging Weapon In Occupied Property Show Caption Hide Caption 30/68Jamal Eubanks Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 31/68Jarvis Reed Felony Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 32/68Joann Odom Failure To Provide Proper Fare Show Caption Hide Caption 33/68Jose Velasquez Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 34/68Joshua Varnadore Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 35/68Juan Delacruz Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 36/68Justin Millhouse Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 37/68Kathleen Hanlon First Degree Arson Show Caption Hide Caption 38/68Keate Mims Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 39/68Kenneth Edwards Possession Of Stolen Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 40/68Kenneth Gray Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 41/68Khaleid Sanders Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 42/68Leslie Haney Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 43/68Levi Lisenby Felony Probation Violaiton Show Caption Hide Caption 44/68Louis Baylor Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 45/68Maliek Randolph Assault By Pointing Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 46/68Maliek Randolph Identity Theft Show Caption Hide Caption 47/68Mark Hobson Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 48/68Mark Wilson Show Caption Hide Caption 49/68Marlana Douglas Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 50/68Maurico Agaton Assault On A Child Under 12 Show Caption Hide Caption 51/68Maxwell Baity No Registration Show Caption Hide Caption 52/68Michael Marcum Carrying Concealed Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 53/68Pamela Carr Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 54/68Paulette Gibson Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 55/68Pedro Catalan Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 56/68Quatoya Morrison Felony Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 57/68Richard Bond Larceny Of Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 58/68Roberto Gerena Breaking Coin Machine Show Caption Hide Caption 59/68Rose McRory Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 60/68Samuel Roberts Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 61/68Shun McRae Felony Possession Of Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 62/68Shykeim Gray Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 63/68Tammy Deese Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 64/68Tiaquesha Chisholm Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 65/68Tyrell Watts Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 66/68Valarie Williams Possession Felony Show Caption Hide Caption 67/68Wendell McCain Felony Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 68/68Willie Black Sex Offender On Child Premises Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Friday, January 24th FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin