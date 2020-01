Gaston County Mugshots January 25th

1/27 Mugcov11

2/27 Antonio McClure Driving While License Revoked Resisting Officer

3/27 Cameron Reinhardt Assault On A Female

4/27 Chelsea Buckner Failure To Appear

5/27 Clinton Craig Trespassing



6/27 Delmonte McClure Failure To Appear

7/27 Dewayne Page Trespassing

8/27 James McGaha DWi

9/27 Janice Castro Failure To Appear

10/27 Jobe Hampton DWI



11/27 Joshua Boyd Non Support Of Child

12/27 Joshua Edwards Possession Of Heroin Driving While Licnese Revoked

13/27 Justin Bostic Probation Violation

14/27 Justin Walker Failure To Appear

15/27 Kayla Journey Shoplifting Failure To Appear



16/27 Kwayvion Griggs Failure To Appear

17/27 Melissa Robinson Failure To Comply Resisting Officer

18/27 Michael Brandenburg Probation Violation Failure To Appear

19/27 Michael Slaven Sex Exploiting Minor

20/27 Miya Claudio No Operators License



21/27 Randolph Ward Larceny Identity Fraud

22/27 Reginald Patton Non Support Of Child

23/27 Richard Almond Assault On A Female Larceny

24/27 Robin McFee Failure To Appear

25/27 Shamori Baxter Assault On A Female



26/27 Sheldon Turner Failure To Comply

27/27 Zachary James Possession Lying To Officer























































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, January 25th.