Clouds Moving Back In, Isolated Showers Tonight

Clouds increase today as highs reach the low 50s. An overnight isolated chance for showers – if we see any rain at all, most of the region will be dry by daybreak. Temps back in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday with more clouds. Rain returns Friday with a chance for showers into Saturday morning. Much nicer for the rest of the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and sunshine back in view by Sunday. Even warmer earlier next week with highs in the mid-60s.

Today: More Clouds. High: 51 Wind: NE 5 mph

Tonight: Iso. Shower. Low: 35 Wind: Calm

Thu: M. Cloudy. High: 50 Wind: Light

Thu Night: Chilly. Low: 33 Wind: Calm