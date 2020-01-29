Gaston County Mugshots January 28th January 29, 2020 WCCB Charlotte, 1/41Gaston Mug Cover3 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/41Keonia Williams Possess Marijuana Speeding Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 3/41Madeline Vazquez Possess Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/41Robert Summerville Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 5/41Christopher Starnes Parole Warrant Show Caption Hide Caption 6/41Brittany Rudisill Probation Violation Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 7/41Christopher Reynolds Battery Of Unborn Child Assault Female Show Caption Hide Caption 8/41Patsy Randall Larceny Financial Card Fraud Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 9/41Timothy Pennington Driving While License Revoked Fictitious Tag Possess Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 10/41Bobby Painter Parole Warrant Show Caption Hide Caption 11/41Justin Osczepeinski Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Possess Stolen Property Possess Methamphetamine Possess Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 12/41Kimberly Nguyen Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 13/41Steven Miller Parole Warrant Sex Offender Fail To Report New Address Show Caption Hide Caption 14/41Justus Mendler Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/41Jeremy Melton Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 16/41Stephanie McCray Possession Of Firearm By Felon Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 17/41Anthony Martin Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 18/41Michael Mamo Failure To Appear Forgery Of Instrument Possess Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 19/41Matthew Lunsford Domestic Criminal Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 20/41Ricky Lingerfelt Registration Plate Imporperly Attached Resist Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 21/41Larry Lewis Possession Of Firearm By Felon Fictitious Tag Show Caption Hide Caption 22/41Jacqueline Lester Resist Public Officer Parole Warrant Show Caption Hide Caption 23/41Anthony Labarca Larceny After Breaking Or Entering Possess Burglary Tools Show Caption Hide Caption 24/41Anthony Jefferies Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 25/41Lonita Jackson Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 26/41Johnathan Hunt Driving While Impaired Driving While License Revoked Open Container Expired Registration Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 27/41Daniel Hoes Podzka Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 28/41Patrick Hinson Assault Female Speeding Fictitious Tag Show Caption Hide Caption 29/41Courtney Heard Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 30/41Marcus Hattrick Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 31/41Christopher Haney Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 32/41Joshua Hammonds Larceny After Breaking Or Entering Obtain Property By False Pretense Larceny Of Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 33/41Brandon Drumm Resist Public Officer Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 34/41Stephanie Costner Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 35/41Jordan Chambers Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 36/41Karen Calhoun Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 37/41Michael Berry Larceny Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 38/41Terickus Asbury Driving While Impaired Fail To Heed Light Or Siren Driving While License Revoked Fictitious Tag Show Caption Hide Caption 39/41Keana Alexander Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 40/41Christopher Alexander Assault Government Official Resist Public Officer Communicate Threat Show Caption Hide Caption 41/41Christopher Adkins Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, January 28th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin