Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 28th January 29, 2020 WCCB Charlotte, 1/81Meck Mug Cover7 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/81Kemari Wright Assault Government Employee Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 3/81Levara Wilson Obtain Property False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 4/81Jared Willman Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 5/81Terrence Williams Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 6/81Majah Williams Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 7/81Andre Williams Breaking Or Entering1 Show Caption Hide Caption 8/81Albert Williams Extradition Show Caption Hide Caption 9/81Lavant Washington Possession Of Firearm By Felon Promote Prostitution Profits Show Caption Hide Caption 10/81Talathia Thompson Prostitution Sell Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 11/81Izan Thompson Carrying Concealed Gun Possess Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 12/81Quandeel Taylor First Degree Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 13/81Juanta Sumpter Bond Term Show Caption Hide Caption 14/81Kyle Sturgess Larceny Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 15/81Shyheim Smith Felony Possession Of Marijuana Maintain A Dwelling Trafficking In Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 16/81Aaron Smith Driving While License Revoked Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 17/81Aaron Smith Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 18/81John Slater Possess Drug Parapheranlia Solicit Alms Show Caption Hide Caption 19/81Walter Simons Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 20/81Zavier Robinson Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 21/81Adam Ray Aggressive Driving Fail To Heed Light Or Siren Show Caption Hide Caption 22/81Arturo Ramos Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 23/81Samuel Probst Probation Violation Out Of County Show Caption Hide Caption 24/81Gregory Pratt Larceny Possess Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 25/81Randolph Powell Driving While License Revoked Expired Tag No Inspection Speeding Show Caption Hide Caption 26/81Napoleon Pittman Trespass On Rail Road Right Of Way Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 27/81Noe Olvera Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 28/81Nicholas Odom Carey Discharge Firearm In City Go Armed To Terror Of People Show Caption Hide Caption 29/81Tamika Neal Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 30/81Stephen Morrison Possess Heroin Possess Methamphetamine Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 31/81Alejandra Morales Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 32/81Kontrell Moore Possession With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 33/81Isabel Montoya Vasquez Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 34/81Tyrin Miller Maintain A Dwelling Possess Stolen Firearm Trafficking In Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 35/81Shelley Miller Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 36/81Shatacha McNeil Extradition Show Caption Hide Caption 37/81Montrez McCoy Possess Stolen Firearm Possession Of Firearm By Felon Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 38/81Latoya McCorbin Carrying Concealed Gun Felony Possession Of Cocaine Larceny By Change Price Tag Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 39/81Melvin McCall Carrying Concealed Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 40/81Terry Mayfield Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 41/81Angela Lockhart Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 42/81Gerard Leeper Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 43/81Corey Lampkin Larceny Of A Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 44/81Cortez Johnson Habitual Larceny Breaking Or Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 45/81Brent Jenkins Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 46/81Olivia Jefferson Sex Offender Fail To Report New Address Show Caption Hide Caption 47/81William Ingram Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Obtain Property By False Pretense Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 48/81Jamel Hunt Possess Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 49/81Kadijah Hopper Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 50/81Devario Hoover Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 51/81Tahji Henderson Possess Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 52/81Nicole Hashagen Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 53/81Julie Harrold Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 54/81John Harrison Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 55/81Cordarius Harris Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 56/81William Grier Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 57/81Daquan Grier Driving While License Revoked Flee Arrest Fail To Heed Light Or Siren Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard Show Caption Hide Caption 58/81Marquise Gray Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 59/81Rashauna Gilbert Driving While Impaired Child Abuse Possess Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 60/81Jeffery Gilbert Assault By Strangulation Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Probation Violation Flee Arrest Hit And Run Property Damage Show Caption Hide Caption 61/81Devonte Freeman Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 62/81Junior Escobar Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 63/81Rodney Dugan Larceny After Breaking And Entering Extradition First Degree Trespass Enter Remain Show Caption Hide Caption 64/81Manadou Diallo Bond Term Show Caption Hide Caption 65/81Jerome Cunningham Larceny Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 66/81Jonathan Coleman Carrying Concealed Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 67/81Daniel Coleman Driving While License Revoked Expired Tag Show Caption Hide Caption 68/81Charles Coleman Possess Beer Or Wine On Public Street Show Caption Hide Caption 69/81Rashawn Clement Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 70/81Kimberly Clark Johnson Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 71/81Christopher Buxton Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 72/81Diamonique Burton Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 73/81Charlie Bryant Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 74/81Getimagefromdbby.asp 1 Show Caption Hide Caption 75/81Deon Brown Simple Assault Possess Beer Or Wine On Public Street Show Caption Hide Caption 76/81David Baldwin Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 77/81Kenetha Baker Felony Possession Of Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 78/81Deronald Bailey Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 79/81Abdou BAh Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 80/81Gerald Avinger Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 81/81Jaquan Anderson Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, January 28th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin