Police Searching For Second Suspect In Hickory Homicide Case

1/3 Hickory Murder Suspect 2

2/3 Hickory Murder Suspect

3/3 Jalen Witherspoon





HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a suspect who is wanted for his involvement in the murder of 23-year-old Andres Moscotte last Thursday night.

Police say Moscotte died from a gunshot wound he received during an altercation at a residence located on 22nd Street NE in Hickory, on January 23rd. Moscotte’s girlfriend told officers that he went outside an she saw him talking to a stocky black man wearing dark clothes and a dark mask covering his mouth and nose.

According to Moscotte’s girlfriend, she locked herself in a bathroom for a brief time while at least two men entered the residence, before she went outside and found Moscotte lying in the front yard.

Moscotte’s 2006 Black Mercedes Benz ML 350 was missing from the driveway and was later found wrecked a short distance from the murder scene. Police believe Moscotte was known to the suspects and targeted for a robbery.

On Sunday, January 26th, Jalen Witherspoon turned himself in to authorities and has been served with a warrant for First Degree Murder.

Authorities are now trying to identify a second suspect who was involved in the murder. The suspect is pictured in the accompanying surveillance photos and anyone with information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or Investigator Carlos De Los Santos at 828-261-2621.