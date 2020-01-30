Arrest Made After Man, Woman Found Dead In Vehicle In North Charlotte Earlier This Month

The Latest(1/30/20):

The CMPD has charged 32-year-old Everette Connor with the murders of Siojvon Joseph and Asa Shannon in north Charlotte on January 11th, 2020.

Connor is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, two counts of Armed Robbery, two counts of First Degree Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and Felony Breaking and Entering.

Original Story:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD are conducting a homicide investigation after responding to a vehicle down an embankment Saturday morning where they discovered a man and woman were killed.

The officers received the call around 6:50 a.m. to Atando Avenue in North Charlotte.

The victims have now been identified as Siojvon Joseph and Asa Shannon. Both victims were 35-year-old.

Homicide Detectives are canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident, aside from the residents that called in.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.