Gaston County Mugshots January 30th

1/37 Mugcov12

2/37 Amie Phillips Breaking And Entering

3/37 Andrea Johnson Child Abuse Resisting Officer

4/37 Andreena Carroll Resisting Officer Larceny

5/37 April Humphries Probation Violation



6/37 April Simms Possession Of Cocaine

7/37 Ashley Clinton Possession Of Meth Larceny

8/37 Brion Howell Driving While License Revoked Trafficking Heroin

9/37 Casual Morris Failure To Comply Counterfeit Substance

10/37 Charles Bell Possession Of Meth



11/37 Charles Elkins Probation Violation

12/37 Christopher Preslar Habeas Corpus

13/37 Christopher Thomas Probation Violation1

14/37 Cody Swindell Possession Of Cocaine

15/37 Davion Brown Probation Violation



16/37 Drake Delehant Breaking And Entering

17/37 Eben Hellekson DWI

18/37 Edward Sewell Failure To Appear

19/37 Eric Thompson Counterfeit Substance

20/37 Janice Russell Failure To Appear



21/37 Jasmine Mickles Habeas Corpus

22/37 John Britt Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

23/37 John Reid Robbery Possession Of Meth

24/37 Jonathan Garcia DWI

25/37 Julianna Mudd Habeas Corpus



26/37 Leah Earney Probation Violation

27/37 Linda Cheatham Larceny

28/37 Mark Page Driving While License Revoked

29/37 Mary Harris Probation Violation

30/37 Matthew Humphries Failure To Comply



31/37 Monica Dew DWI

32/37 Phillip Green Failure To Appear

33/37 Robert Johnson Habeas Corpus

34/37 Ronald Stillwell Trespassing Assault Communicating Threats

35/37 Shanna McConnell Larceny Trespassing Resisting



36/37 Stephen Stiffler Probation Violation

37/37 Tiffany Ward Probation Violation











































































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, January 30th.