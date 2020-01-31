Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 30th

1/97 Mugcov24

2/97 Aaron Wheeler DWI Driving While License Revoked

3/97 Abdul Al Muttaqun No Operators License

4/97 Alexis Gonzalez Federal

5/97 Andre Daise Felony Possession Of Cocaine



6/97 Anthony Jones DWI Fleeing Eluding Arrest

7/97 Anthony Ruffin NonSupport Of Child

8/97 Antoin Burris Felony Possession

9/97 Antonio Johnson Financial Card Fraud

10/97 Antwann Hunter Breaking And Entering



11/97 April Harris Fugitive

12/97 Arvin Hicks Federal

13/97 Bobby Abraham Fleeing Eluding Arrest

14/97 Bradley Edmonson Driving While License Revoked

15/97 Brandon Munson Fugitive



16/97 Bryant Bost Assault On A Female Felony Conspiracy

17/97 Carlos Loyola Carrying Concealed Gun

18/97 Carlos Thompson Driving While License Revoked

19/97 Chasiti Beck Breaking And Entering Larceny

20/97 Chris Caldwell Assault With A Deadly Weapon



21/97 Damorea Dixion Probation Violation

22/97 Danny Hall Federal

23/97 Daquann Hammonds Breaking And Entering

24/97 Darenn Massey Breaking And Entering Larceny

25/97 Darwin Hernandez Robbery With Dangerous Weapon



26/97 David Garcia Federal

27/97 David Times Driving While License Revoked

28/97 Demareo McDowell Driving While License Revoked

29/97 Desmond Covington Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

30/97 Donald White Driving While Impaired



31/97 Essa Jonson Possession Of Marijuana

32/97 Evan Johnson Federal

33/97 Ezekiel Powell Trespassing

34/97 Harry Brown Federal

35/97 Harvina Jackson Shoplifting



36/97 Heather Degraw Larceny

37/97 Jamil Stafford Injury To Personal Property

38/97 Jan Dechapelle Begging For Money

39/97 Jason Valles Probation Violation

40/97 Jaziah Graham Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle



41/97 Jecarri Jackson First Degree Arson

42/97 Jeffrey Merritt Felony Conspiracy Larceny

43/97 Jeffrey Wright Federal

44/97 Jenna Wolfe Breaking And Entering

45/97 Jennifer Cowan Forgery



46/97 Jimario Strickland Assault On A Child Under 12

47/97 John Harrison Trespassing

48/97 John Jones Probation Violation

49/97 Johnathon Kitchens Larceny

50/97 Jose Rodenzo Assault On A Female Assault



51/97 Joseph Crawford DWI

52/97 Joseph Deas Fugitive

53/97 Joseph Smith Federal

54/97 Joshua Farmer Federal

55/97 Julie Bean Larceny



56/97 Karen Holbrook DWI

57/97 Keeshon Bennett Larceny

58/97 Keith Walton Simple Possession

59/97 Kendall Nesbit NonSupport Of Child

60/97 Latavious Massey Larceny



61/97 Latif Majied Assault With Serious Injury

62/97 Lee Carrington Probation Violation

63/97 Leonardo Baldares Federal

64/97 Malcolm Smith False Pretense

65/97 Malik McCall Probation Violation



66/97 Maria Ford Larceny

67/97 Marvin Martinez Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

68/97 Mary Fleischer Federal

69/97 Matthew Jones Federal

70/97 Michael Kiker Communicating Threats



71/97 Michael Watty Federal

72/97 Nakia McGill Driving While License Revoked

73/97 Norman Chambers Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

74/97 Olivia Thomas Driving While License Revoked

75/97 Ondre Hunter Breaking And Entering



76/97 Osmar Valera Breaking And Entering

77/97 Patricia Cooke Felony Probation Violation

78/97 Paul Bethea Communicating Threats

79/97 Paul Porter Federal

80/97 Quatoya Morrison Bond Term



81/97 Raheem Jackson Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

82/97 Randall Poole Assault With A Deadly Weapon Hit And Run

83/97 Richard Vasquez Possession With Intent Marijuana

84/97 Rufus McCallop Trespassing

85/97 Sadavian Donald Assault On A Female Probation Violation



86/97 Scott Tran Breaking And Entering Larceny

87/97 Sei Banadin False Pretense

88/97 Shawn Rich Federal

89/97 Stanley Graham Assault On A Female

90/97 Stephen Anthony Hit And Run



91/97 Steven Weber Free Text

92/97 Tanner Larch Federal

93/97 Tina Frick Assault With A Deadly Weapon

94/97 Travon Wingo Felony Conspiracy Robery

95/97 Wayne Bumpus Assault On A Female



96/97 William Holloway Felony Larceny

97/97 William Jones Possession Of Stolen Goods



































































































































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Thursday, January 30th.