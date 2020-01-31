Police Asking For Assistance Identifying Man And Woman Who Robbed North Charlotte Convenience Store

1/3









CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD is asking for assistance identifying two suspects wanted for the armed robbery of a north Charlotte convenience store.

Police say the robbery happened on Thursday around 7:45 p.m., at the QuikTrip on North Tryon Street near the intersection of Old Concord Road.

According to the CMPD, one of the suspects displayed a gun and both suspects demanded property from the business. Authorities say the suspects then left with cartons of cigarettes and money.

One suspect is described as a tall white woman and the other is described as a black man with facial tattoos.

Anyone with information is about the suspects or the robbery is asked to call 911 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.