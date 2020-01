CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A S.W.A.T. situation in southwest Charlotte has ended peacefully, according to the CMPD.

Police say a suspect with active warrants was barricaded in a residence on Lenox Pointe Drive near Sandy Porter Road in the Steele Creek area.

At 4:05 p.m., the CMPD sent a tweet saying the suspect had been peacefully apprehended.