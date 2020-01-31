Testimony Begins In Trial Of Man Charged With Murder Of Newspaper Delivery Man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Emotional first day of testimony Friday in the trial of a man charged in the murder of a well-known Charlotte newspaper delivery man. Walter ‘Wes’ Scott, Jr., was shot to death in Uptown in 2017. Friday, two CMPD officers who were first on the scene that night told the court what they saw.

Prosecutor: “Was he moving?

Officer Nance: “No.

Prosecutor: “Was he breathing when you got there?”

Nance: “Uh, no.”

Prosecutors and the defense laid out their case to the jury during opening statements Friday in the murder trial of Roger Best. Prosecutors say Best set out to rob someone that night back in February of 2017. They say he walked up to the victim, Scott, in Romare Bearden Park, while he was delivering newspapers.

They say Best tried to rob Scott, and then shot him. Scott managed to shoot Best before he died in the middle of the street. The first CMPD officers on the scene that night took the stand for the prosecution. They fought back tears as they told the court they knew immediately who the victim was.

The suspect, Best, was also shot that night. He flagged down police to get help. Scott’s son, Tristin Turner, also testified Friday. He told the court his father started selling newspapers for the Observer when he was just 12 years old.