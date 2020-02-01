Crash In East Charlotte Leaves One Dead

1/7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person has been killed after a crash on Saturday in east Charlotte.

The wreck happened at the intersection of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Delta Lake Drive, according to a tweet from Charlotte Fire Department. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to additional reports, one other person was treated for serious injuries and taken to Atrium Health.

Traffic Advisory; East WWT Harris / Delta Lake Dr; MVA with fatality; 4800 block of East WWT closed in both directions; seek alternate routes pic.twitter.com/f7T25jIHad — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 1, 2020

Traffic has been shut down in both directions on East W.T. Harris Boulevard for hours while police investigate.

There is no additional information at this time.