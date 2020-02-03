WCCB Charlotte: Production Assistant (Part-Time)

Production Assistant (part time)

WCCB Charlotte is looking for highly-motivated applicants to join our production team!

The ideal candidate will have excellent communication skills and be able to work in a high-stress and deadline-driven environment. Experience working in a television studio (or related experience) is preferred. Schedule flexibility is required subject to the needs of WCCB as determined by management.

Primary Duties Include, but are not limited to:

Studio camera operation, Teleprompter operation, Floor managing, Studio support and maintenance. Continual proficiency in a minimum of two of the above mentioned duties are required sufficient to meet the daily operational needs of WCCB.

Secondary Duties may include, but are not limited to:

Audio, Graphics, Videotape playback, or any other assigned duties as deemed necessary by management to meet the operational needs of WCCB.

Interested Applicants should send or email their resume to:

Rick Gamertsfelder

Broadcast Operations Manager

rgamertsfelder@wccbcharlotte.com

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

EOE

1/30/20

(no phone calls accepted)