Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 3rd

1/61 Mugcov3

2/61 Aaron Conway Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

3/61 Aften Hall Assault And Battery

4/61 Aiyana Blanding Probation Violation

5/61 Bridgette Keller Financial Card Fraud



6/61 Calvin Williams Identity Theft

7/61 Chasiti Beck Probation Violation

8/61 Crista Meredith Felony Possession Possession

9/61 Daniel Bowers Possession Of Meth

10/61 Deamarcus Connor Trespassing



11/61 Dekita Hudson Soliciting Prostitution

12/61 Demajae Williams Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Possession Of Stolen Goods

13/61 Demontre Dogan Breaking And Entering

14/61 Donald Mack Assault Female

15/61 Dondre Mason First Degree Forced Sex Offense



16/61 Donna Scott Possession

17/61 Elvis Almendarez DWI Driving While License Revoked

18/61 Eric Neigenfind Fugitive

19/61 Fabian Yates Assault

20/61 Forrestt Prescott Trespassing



21/61 Gary Simmons Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

22/61 George Garris Assault On A Female

23/61 Hali Snyder Aiding And Abetting Larceny

24/61 Jaceree Caldwell Carrying Concealed Weapon Robbery

25/61 Jamarcus Alexander Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possession



26/61 Jarell Page Assault On A Female

27/61 Jejuan McCalston Attempted Larceny DWi

28/61 Jessica Hawkins Breaking And Entering Larceny

29/61 Joel Ramos DWI

30/61 Joseph Crawford Probation Violation



31/61 Juan Mandujano Assault And Battery

32/61 Keandre Moore Larceny

33/61 Kelvin Tillman Driving While License Revoked

34/61 Kenneth Sturdivant Possession Of Firearm By Felon

35/61 Kevin Harris Federal



36/61 Kevin Mendoza Assault And Battery Assault On A Female

37/61 Kimberly Rhoden Larceny

38/61 Kimberly Walker DWI Driving While License Revoked

39/61 Lamar Gaten Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Handgun By Minor Resisting Officer

40/61 Majesty Williams Felony Possession Of Cocaine



41/61 Malcolm Staley City Town Violation

42/61 Malik Cosby Communicating Threats Disorderly Conduct

43/61 Michael Williams Protective Order Violation

44/61 Omar Anthony Assault On A Female

45/61 Parker Rollins Assault On Female Communicating Threats



46/61 Ronald Johnson

47/61 Sarai Andrews DWI

48/61 Scott Potts Probation Violation

49/61 Shawanda Ray Premises

50/61 Shybrea Sellers First Degree Burglary Larceny



51/61 Spencer Schwab Probation Violation

52/61 Terill Webber Possession Of Stolen Goods Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

53/61 Terrell Williams Indecent Exposure Sex Offense

54/61 Terry Hatten Driving While License Revoked

55/61 Timothy Caraway Assault By Strangulation



56/61 Timothy Davis Protective Order Violation

57/61 Trequon Davis Financial Card Theft Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

58/61 Trevor Powell Fleeing Eluding Arrests

59/61 William Hawblitz Disclosing Private Images Kidnapping

60/61 William Kee Assault On A Female



61/61 Zechariah Hatten Assault On A Female Possession



























































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, February 3rd.