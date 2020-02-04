North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival Tickets On Sale Now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Live music with craft beer and community, will welcome GRAMMY-winning bluegrass outfit Steep Canyon Rangers, roots troubadour Hayes Carll, regional newgrass pioneers Acoustic Syndicate, acclaimed songwriter Jill Andrews, and a variety of additional performers to its stage this year.

Along with a rich Americana lineup, North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival also shines a spotlight on local brewers and their contribution to North Carolina’s vibrant culinary scene. Over 50 breweries offering a selection of craft beers will be featured on-site throughout the weekend.

Tasting tickets, which include access to beer samples plus a commemorative sampling glass, are available for purchase for $50 ($39 for early birds).

Friday music-only passes with sets from Acoustic Syndicate and Fireside Collective are $15. Saturday music-only passes with sets from the Steep Canyon Rangers and Hayes Carll are $22 for limited time.

For attendees who would like to sample an unlimited assortment of celebrated North Carolina brews on Saturday, Tasting Tickets (which include daily entrance to the festival for music happenings) are available at the Early Bird price of $39.

Camping options are available for attendees who would like to make the most of their weekend. Two-Day weekend tent camping, premium tent camping, and RV/Camper camping with hook-ups are available for $45, $65, and $85 respectively.

North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival is a family friendly event. Children 4 and under are free. A Children’s Ticket is available for kids 5-15 for $8.

You can buy your North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival tickets here.