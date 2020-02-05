CMPD Officer Injured While Helping A Driver Suffering From Medical Emergency

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was injured while attempting to help a driver that was suffering from a medical emergency, but before that the driver hit a pedestrian.

According to CMPD, a man who was having some sort of medical emergency was driving slow through the intersection near South Tryon Street and Arrowood Road when the person went on the curb and struck the pedestrian.

The officer was called to the area for the incident and whole there attempted to get the man’s car to stop but the officer was ran over somehow in the process by the man’s car.

The officer has minor injuries and was not transported, CMPD says. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital as well as the pedestrian that was hit.

This is a developing story.