Flooding, Power Outages Likely as Record-Breaking Rain Approaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Strong winds and heavy rain will race through the South to close out the week, likely leading to power outages and flooded roads across the Carolinas. An impressive, moisture-laden system, currently pummeling the Deep South with torrential rainfall, dangerous straight-line winds, and potentially deadly tornadoes will continue its quick march eastward, reaching the western Carolinas overnight Wednesday into Thursday. While the Queen City should see somewhere between 1-2 inches of rain over the next 48 hours, some portions of the WCCB Charlotte viewing area could see over half of a foot of rain in a two-day period.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flood watches and advisories for over 200 counties stretching from Mississippi to New Jersey, including all 22 counties in the WCCB Charlotte viewing area. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has posted an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for Thursday afternoon for much of the Charlotte Metro. Virtually the entire western Carolinas is under some kind of severe risk from the SPC.

As of this writing, models have been putting the heaviest rainfall right along the I-40 corridor. While most of the data is showing expected rainfall totals under 4 inches through Friday afternoon, some areas could see half of a foot or more.

TIMING:

Much of the western Carolinas will continue to see spotty showers throughout the rest of Wednesday evening, followed by heavier and more widespread rain shortly after midnight. Your Thursday morning commute will likely be impacted by gusty winds upwards of 30 mph and moderate-to-heavy rainfall. There may be a few breaks in the action in the late morning and early afternoon hours before a second deluge of rainfall comes down in the form of a squall line for your Thursday afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms will begin loosening their grip on the Charlotte Metro overnight Thursday into Friday before completely tapering off by Friday afternoon.

IMPACTS:

Heavy rain will almost certainly be the biggest threat with this system. Valleys, low-lying areas, and other flood-prone and poor-drainage zones will likely fill up quickly with water. Remember to turn around and don’t drown when coming upon flooded roadways. The heaviest rainfall will likely come down across the I-40 corridor in the western Carolinas, totaling somewhere between 3-6 inches. The High Country and western Foothills will likely see over 2 inches by Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Metro and southward should end up with 1-2 inches by the time it’s all said-and-done. Of course, locally higher totals are possible where heavy storms train over the same area.

Strong winds should also not be discounted with these storms. Gusts, some over 40 mph, will be embedded in some of these cells as they move through. Straight-line winds upwards of 40 mph will also likely be found in the squall line that moves through Thursday afternoon and evening. The pairing of heavy rain and strong winds will lead to scattered/widespread power outages Thursday afternoon and evening, particularly along the I-40 corridor. Be sure to have flashlights charged and back-up power ready should the power go out.

The SPC has also given a small, but significant chance for isolated spin-up tornadoes along with the squall line expected to move through Thursday afternoon and evening. While the main things to watch will be heavy rain and straight-line winds, the tornado threat cannot be discounted quite yet.

