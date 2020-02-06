Devastation From Storm Widespread In Matthews

MATTHEWS, NC. — On Thursday afternoon WCCB crews saw large pieces of metal and debris hanging from trees and power lines, littering what’s left of Matthews Building Supply on West Matthews Street.

Just down the road at COS Kids Day Care, there were massive trees uprooted, falling on a car and one destroyed a playset. The facility went on lockdown Thursday afternoon. Parents like Wilmoth Solomon rushed to pick up their kids.

“I’m just glad that hopefully everyone is safe. Thankful for all my kids are safe,” says Solomon.

Crews were cleaning up since the afternoon. Also working on fallen trees near homes and in the roads.

Dennis Moore couldn’t pick up his wife from work. Floodwaters blocked Sam Newell Road.

“I come to this and I’ve never seen nothing like it. You know flooded streets. It’s like a river right here. Pretty dangerous,” says Moore.