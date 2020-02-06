Power Outages And Restoration Time By County In North And South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to extreme weather conditions multiple counties in the area have experienced power outages. Duke Energy is working to restore the power before nightfall.
Across the Carolinas there is a total of 108,776 customers without power. In North Carolina there is 90,923 and in South Carolina 17,853.
- Mecklenburg County has a total of 24,397 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by 8 p.m.
- Gaston County has a total of 193 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
- Cabarrus County has a total of 2,318 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
- Catawba County has a total of 62 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
- Cleveland County has a total of 117 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
- Iredell County has a total of 30 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
- Lincoln County has a total of 13 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
- Stanly County has a total of 553 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m.
- Rowan County has a total of 1,036 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
- Union County has a total of 101 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
- Chester County has a total of 1 customer without power. Power is expected to be restored by 7:15 p.m.
- Chesterfield has a total of 442 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by 6:15 p.m.
- Lancaster County has a total of 84 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by 8 p.m.
- York County has a total of 889 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.