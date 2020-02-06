Power Outages And Restoration Time By County In North And South Carolina

Brittney Melton,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to extreme weather conditions multiple counties in the area have experienced power outages. Duke Energy is working to restore the power before nightfall.

Across the Carolinas there is a total of 108,776 customers without power. In North Carolina there is 90,923 and in South Carolina 17,853.

  • Mecklenburg County has a total of 24,397 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by 8 p.m.
  • Gaston County has a total of 193 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
  • Cabarrus County has a total of 2,318 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
  • Catawba County has a total of 62 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
  • Cleveland County has a total of 117 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
  • Iredell County has a total of 30 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
  • Lincoln County has a total of 13 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
  • Stanly County has a total of 553 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m.
  • Rowan County has a total of 1,036 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
  • Union County has a total of 101 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
  • Chester County has a total of 1 customer without power. Power is expected to be restored by 7:15 p.m.
  • Chesterfield has a total of 442 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by 6:15 p.m.
  • Lancaster County has a total of 84 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by 8 p.m.
  • York County has a total of 889 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.