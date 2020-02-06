Several Area School Systems Dismissing Students Early Due To Weather

Several school systems in the WCCB viewing area are dismissing students early due to inclement weather.

The Rowan-Salisbury School System is dismissing students four hours early due to flash flood warnings. Officials say all after school activities are cancelled as a precaution.

Several schools in Caldwell County are releasing students early due to potential flooding in the area. The schools include Collettsville School, Kings Creek School, and Happy Valley School.

Caldwell County Schools sent the following message to parents:

“Parents, if your child is a car rider, please make arrangements to pick up your child as soon as possible. If your child is a bus rider, students are being transported home.

All high school students associated with these schools will be released early as well. WrapAround, the after school program, is closed today at these three schools.