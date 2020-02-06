Several Area School Systems Dismissing Students Early Due To Weather

Several school systems in the WCCB viewing area are dismissing students early due to inclement weather.
The Rowan-Salisbury School System is dismissing students four hours early due to flash flood warnings. Officials say all after school activities are cancelled as a precaution.
Several schools in Caldwell County are releasing students early due to potential flooding in the area. The schools include Collettsville School, Kings Creek School, and Happy Valley School.
Caldwell County Schools sent the following message to parents:
Lancaster County Schools:
All elementary schools will dismiss at 10:30 a.m. – lunch will not be served
– All middle schools will dismiss at 11:15 a.m. – lunch will not be served
– Andrew Jackson, Buford and Lancaster High will dismiss at 11:35 a.m. – lunch will not be served
– Indian Land High will dismiss at 12 noon. – lunch will not be served
– All offices will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
Rock Hill Schools:
“This is an important message regarding today’s schedule of events. Due to a significant weather event with wind gusts expected of 45 miles per hour and sustained winds of 30 miles per hour moving into and through our area during our normal dismissal times, we will be releasing school early today at the following times based on our half day schedule: Elementary Schools at 11:30, Middle Schools at 11:45, and High Schools at 12 p.m. Afternoon 4-year-old kindergarten at Central and ATC is cancelled. All after school activities including athletics and Challenger are also cancelled. We ask parents to pick up students from Challenger as soon as possible.”