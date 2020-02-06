The Rolling Stones Return To Charlotte For ‘No Filter’ Tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Rolling Stones will bring their “No Filter” tour to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 1st.

Tickets go on sale on February 14th at 10am local time.

The new dates follow their record-breaking, sold-out performances of 2019, heralded by Rolling Stone as “A triumph for the World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band.”

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of the biggest and best crowds in the world!” – Mick Jagger

“We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!” – Keith Richards

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available. For ticketing information, please visit rollingstones.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 12 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 13 at 10 p.m. local time.

AEG Presents’ Concerts West is the promoter of The Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 North America tour.

Alliance for Lifetime Income is a nonprofit education organization that educates Americans about the importance of having protected lifetime income.

THE ROLLING STONES – NO FILTER

USA /Canada 2020

Sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income

May 8, 2020 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium

May 12, 2020 Vancouver, BC BC Place

May 16, 2020 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20, 2020 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

May 24, 2020 Austin, TX Circuit of The Americas

May 29, 2020 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6, 2020 Buffalo, NY New Era Field

June 10, 2020 Detroit, MI Ford Field

June 14, 2020 Louisville, KY Cardinal Stadium

June 19, 2020 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

June 27, 2020 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

July 1, 2020 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

July 5, 2020 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

July 9, 2020 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

