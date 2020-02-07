Power Outages And Restoration Time By County In North And South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to extreme weather conditions multiple counties in the area have experienced power outages. Duke Energy is working to restore the power before nightfall.
Across the Carolinas there is a total of 111,456 customers without power. In North Carolina there is 94,462 and in South Carolina 16,994.
- Mecklenburg County has a total of 18,844 customers without power. Update will be available no later than February 7 at noon.
- Gaston County has a total of 272 customers without power. Update will be available no later than February 7 at noon.
- Anson County has a total of 74 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
- Cabarrus County has a total of 547 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 9 at 6 p.m.
- Caldwell County has a total of 26 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 7 at 5:15 p.m.
- Catawba County has a total of 139 customers without power. Update will be available no later than February 7 at noon.
- Cleveland County has a total of 155 customers without power. Update will be available no later than February 7 at noon.
- Davidson County has a total of 218 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
- Iredell County has a total of 423 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 11:30 a.m.
- Lincoln County has a total of 221 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
- Stanly County has a total of 307 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
- Rowan County has a total of 1,465 customers without power. Update will be available no later than February 7 at noon.
- Union County has a total of 1,434 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
- Chester County has a total of 74 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
- Chesterfield has a total of 10 customers without power. Currently the estimated time of restoration is being updated.
- Lancaster County has a total of 756 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
- York County has a total of 127 customers without power. Update will be available no later than February 7 at noon.