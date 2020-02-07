Wind, Flooding Threat Continues

After an angry day of weather, more issues are possible. Winds will pick up to 15-20 mph with gusts 40-45 mph possible. Wind Advisory in place until 5 pm. After yesterday’s rain, it will be easy to take down trees and powerlines. Be careful doing any cleanup. Flood warnings will continue with major flood stage for lower Catawba and minor to moderate for several others through the area. Temps will drop into the low 40s by 5 pm. Winter weather advisory until 6 pm for the mountains. 1-3″ with up to 4″ for the higher elevations. Tomorrow clouds fill in with the chance for more showers. Highs will reach the upper 40s Saturday with a few showers possible. ENJOY Sunday. Only a completely dry and sunny day on tap. Highs will reach the upper 50s. Next week will bring more rain.

Today: Windy. High: Dropping to low 40s this afternoon Wind: W 15-20; Gusts 40

Tonight: M Clear. Low: 28 Wind: NW 5-9 mph

Sat: Chance Shower. High: 47 Wind: NW 5-9 mph

Sun: Sunny. High: 57 Wind: Calm