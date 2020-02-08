Power Outages And Restoration Time By County In North And South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to extreme weather conditions multiple counties in the area have experienced power outages. Duke Energy is working to restore the power before nightfall.

Across the Carolinas there is a total of 19,971 customers without power. In North Carolina there is 14,389 and in South Carolina 5,582.

Mecklenburg County has a total of 5,461 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 9 at 6 p.m.

Gaston County has a total of 13 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 11 p.m.

Cabarrus County has a total of 35 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 9 at 6 p.m.

Caldwell County has a total of 1 customer without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 12 p.m.

Davidson County has a total of 1 customer without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 2 p.m.

Lincoln County has a total of 1 customer without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 11 p.m.

Stanly County has a total of 29 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.

Rowan County has a total of 94 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 11 p.m.

Union County has a total of 154 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 9 at 6 p.m.

Chester County has a total of 11 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 1 p.m.

Lancaster County has a total of 19 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 2 p.m.

York County has a total of 2 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 4 p.m.

