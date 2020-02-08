Power Outages And Restoration Time By County In North And South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to extreme weather conditions multiple counties in the area have experienced power outages. Duke Energy is working to restore the power before nightfall.
Across the Carolinas there is a total of 19,971 customers without power. In North Carolina there is 14,389 and in South Carolina 5,582.
- Mecklenburg County has a total of 5,461 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 9 at 6 p.m.
- Gaston County has a total of 13 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 11 p.m.
- Cabarrus County has a total of 35 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 9 at 6 p.m.
- Caldwell County has a total of 1 customer without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 12 p.m.
- Davidson County has a total of 1 customer without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 2 p.m.
- Lincoln County has a total of 1 customer without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 11 p.m.
- Stanly County has a total of 29 customers without power. Currently repairs and damage assessment is underway.
- Rowan County has a total of 94 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 11 p.m.
- Union County has a total of 154 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 9 at 6 p.m.
- Chester County has a total of 11 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 1 p.m.
- Lancaster County has a total of 19 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 2 p.m.
- York County has a total of 2 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by February 8 at 4 p.m.
Power should be restored in the following counties:
- Anson County, N.C.
- Catawba County, N.C.
- Cleveland County, N.C.
- Iredell County, N.C.
- Chesterfield County, S.C.