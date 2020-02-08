Teen Suffering Life Threatening Injuries After Drive-By Shooting In Union County

1/4

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Sheriff’s detectives are working to find the suspect responsible for a drive-by shooting that left a teen with injuries.

The incident happened on Friday around 5 p.m. at the Villages of Wesley Chapel pool house parking lot.

UCSO investigating apparent drive by shooting on Holton Dr near Herkimer in Villages of Wesley Chapel. Victim transported for treatment. Suspect vehicle dark colored SUV, poss. Acura. — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) February 7, 2020

Deputies, first responders and EMS responded to the scene and discovered an unknown male victim with an apparent gunshot wound, a news release said.

According to detectives, the victim who appears to be in his mid-teens was transported to the Atrium Union with what is considered to be life threatening injuries. The victim’s identity is unconfirmed.

Prior to help the suspect fled the scene in what witnesses described as a dark colored SUV, possibly an Acura, on Holton Drive traveling towards Airport Road.

Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance camera footage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 704-283-3789 or Union County Crimestoppers, 704-283-5600.