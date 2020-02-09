Bicyclist Killed After Hit And Run Accident In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating after a hit and run incident involving a vehicle collision with a bicyclist that occurred on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the call of service that came in around 9 p.m. to the area near the intersection of The Plaza and Anderson Street. Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC also responded to the scene.

According to the news release, upon arrival they located the bicyclist who was unresponsive in the roadway. The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

MEDIC pronounced the bicyclist deceased at 9:12 p.m., the news release said.

Officers with the Major Crash Investigation Unit, DWI Task Force and Crime Scene Search were called to the scene to conduct an investigation.

After a preliminary investigation it is believed that the vehicle was traveling northeast on The Plaza in the right lane when it struck the bicyclist who was crossing the road. The bicyclist and bike were then thrown off the roadway and came to rest in the grass near the sidewalk.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop or notify emergency services of the crash. Speed has been determined to not be a factor in the accident but detectives are working to determine if alcohol played a role.

The CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unit is actively searching for the involved vehicle. The case is being investigated as a Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Crash.

Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Detective Justin Kupfer at 704-432-2169. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.