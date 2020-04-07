Gaston County Mugshots April 6th April 7, 2020 WCCB Charlotte, 1/16Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Charmaine Rogers Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Davontrae Holmes Larceny Breaking And Entering Resisting Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Haley Ford Possession Of Meth Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Henry Wilson Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Josue Rosales Driving While License Revoked Immigration Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Kemp Burwell Faliure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Kevin Gill DWI Possession Of Cocaine Non Support Of Child Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Kristopher Nixon Trespassing Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Marvin Wilson Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Migual Maldonado Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Nathaniel Thompson Assault On A Feamle Possession Of Stolen Vehicle Larceny Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Robin Watts Possession Of Heroin Possession Of Meth Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Tony Clark DWI Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Tyler Johnston Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16William Perscola Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, April 6th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin