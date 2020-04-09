Gaston County Mugshots April 8th April 9, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/11Alexis Boyter Possession Of Meth Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Andrew Hochman Domestic Violence Protection Order Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Cody Harman Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Crista Meredith Possession Of Meth Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Darrell Bean Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Davis Friend Driving With License Revoked Failure To Carry Registration Card Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Gaige Woodard Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Ronald Ball Resisting An Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Stephen Carroll Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Tara Barber Possession Of Heroin Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Tony Chanthakoummane Possession Of Meth Driving With License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, April 8th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin