Caldwell County Reports 17 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — As of April 10th, officials in Caldwell County say they have 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The county says they have conducted 958 COVID-19 tests with 820 negative tests results.

Officials are asking people to stay at home except to visit essential businesses, exercise or to help a family member or friend. This will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Additionally, the county is saying residents should follow the CDC’s recommendations to wear cloth face masks while in public. More details about face coverings can be found HERE.