Mecklenburg County Mugshots April 9th

1/45 Mugcov

2/45 Angela Easterling Larceny

3/45 Cameron Sadler Fleeing Eluding Arrests

4/45 Channing Byers Assault On A Female

5/45 Charles Foster False Pretense

6/45 Chayanne Castillo Federal

7/45 Daniel Robinson Felony Conspiracy Felony Larceny

8/45 Darryl Riley Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

9/45 Demani Love Felony Possession

10/45 Donterrius Nance Assault With Intent To Kill



11/45 Emanuel Simpson Attempted Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle

12/45 Fenta Gill Breaking And Entering

13/45 Gabrielle Littleton Aiding And Abetting Larceny

14/45 Georgia Lawrence Breaking And Entering

15/45 Jamie Moore Larceny

16/45 Jasmine Anderson Possession Of Cocaine Larceny

17/45 Jed Hartigan Felony Possession

18/45 Jermanik Thompson Assault On A Female

19/45 Johnny Galloway Assault On A Female

20/45 Jonathan King Larceny



21/45 Jordan Tyus Assault By Pointing Gun Communicating Threats

22/45 Juandrique Chambers Assault On Govt Official

23/45 Kebereseb Hailu Possession Of Paraphernalia Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

24/45 Kennedy Pride Breaking And Entering

25/45 Kenrick Parry Assault On A Female

26/45 Kevin Freeman Federal

27/45 Ladonavan Pharr Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Firearm By Felon

28/45 Lawreese Alexander Assault With A Deadly Weapon Larceny

29/45 Maurice Patton Assault With A Deadly Weapon

30/45 Maurice Redmond Possession Of Stolen Goods Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle



31/45 Michael Whatley Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

32/45 Montricia Gilmore Simple Assault

33/45 Nilcy Martinez Simple Assault

34/45 Patrick Hertz DWI

35/45 Princess Jones Resisting Officer Simple Assault

36/45 Raimundo Cruz Assault On A Female

37/45 Robert Truesdale Assault On A Female

38/45 Ron Neal Resisting Officer

39/45 Shannon Hebb Communicating Threats

40/45 Sheldon Erwin Assault By Strangulation



41/45 Tania Pledger Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

42/45 Tavious Hill Assault On A Female

43/45 Thomas Glover Felony Possession Of Cocaine

44/45 Timothy Love Felony Possession Of Cocaine

45/45 William Davis Assault On A Female



























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Thursday, April 9th.