Rowan County Has 86 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Health Department officials say the county has 86 positive coronavirus cases and two deaths as of April 10th.

The second patient who died was in the high risk category due to age and underlying medical conditions, according to a news release.

Officials say 1,152 tests have been submitted. 1,066 of the tests have had negative results.

Thirty-one patients have recovered, 12 are hospitalized, and 2 deceased, according to the health department.

The Public Health Command Center is working closely with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and CDC to ensure appropriate measures are taken. Additional information or guidance will be provided as more details become available. The person followed instructions, self isolated, is no longer ill, and no longer in the area.

Rowan County Health Department Director Nina Oliver reminds individuals who may have COVID-19 symptoms – fever, cough and shortness of breath – to call your personal physician prior to seeking treatment.