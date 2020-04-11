Gaston County Mugshots April 10th

1/23 Mugcov

2/23 Adrian Camron DWI Driving While License Revoked

3/23 Christopher Jones Possession Of Firearm By Felon

4/23 Cynthia Williams DWI Driving While Licnese Revoked

5/23 Eric Wright DWI Driving While License Revoked

6/23 Hafees Adams Murder First Degree

7/23 James Ammons Fleeing Eluding Arrest Driving While License Revoked

8/23 Jerry Wellmon Larceny Trespassing

9/23 Jessica Mills Trespassing Assault

10/23 Johnathan Hunt Resisting Officer



11/23 Jordan Moses Breaking And Entering Larceny

12/23 Joshua McCurry Possession Of Meth

13/23 Kristopher Nixon Trespassing Resisting

14/23 Maceo Mcintosh Communicating Threats Driving While License Revoked

15/23 Maceo Mcintosh Communicating Threats

16/23 Melissa Glitz DWI Possession

17/23 Michael Watts Failure To Comply

18/23 Omini Williams Domestic Violence

19/23 Randy Rhyne Possession Of Meth

20/23 Sarah Anderson Assault



21/23 Telimacus Borders Possession Hit And Run

22/23 Tracy Hunt Resisting Officer

23/23 Wadell Boulware Assault On A Female















































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Friday, April 10th.