Mecklenburg County Mugshots April 12th April 13, 2020 WCCB Charlotte, 1/31Meck County 4 12 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/31Matthew Vann Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Felony Conspiracy Larceny After Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 3/31Hector Turcios Vazques 2 Counts Of Communicating Threats AWDW Minor Present Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/31Brandon Taylor Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 5/31Jakiia Streeter Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 6/31Adrian Smith Attempt Obtain Property False Pretense 2 Counts Of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Misdemeanor Latceny Uttering Forged Endorsement Uttering Forged Instrument Show Caption Hide Caption 7/31Brendon Scott Attempt Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Common Law Robbery Possession Of Firearm By Felon 4 Counts Of Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 8/31Xane Santiago Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 9/31Hannah Prager Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 10/31Camrin Patillo Break Or Enter To Terrorize Or Injure Show Caption Hide Caption 11/31Carlos Morales Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 12/31Christian Melgar Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) DWI DWLR Not Impaired REV Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Show Caption Hide Caption 13/31Douglas McRae Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 14/31Rolando Marquez False License Or Permit In Committ Felony Show Caption Hide Caption 15/31Robert Lee Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possess Drug Paraphernalia Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Show Caption Hide Caption 16/31Maurice King Assault On A Female Battery Of Unborn Child Show Caption Hide Caption 17/31Dewey Keziah Larceny Remove Destroy Or Deactivate Compound Show Caption Hide Caption 18/31Shana Johnson Conspire Committ Felony Larceny Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) Possess Drug Paraphernalia Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 19/31Ibrahim Jalloh Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 20/31Frank Herasme Assault On A Female False Imprisonment Show Caption Hide Caption 21/31Mariah Hector Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 22/31Julian Gonzalez Espinoza Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 23/31Mathias Degardin Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 24/31Sadot Cabello Medina Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 25/31Eduin Bueso Lara Felony Possession SCH II CS Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Show Caption Hide Caption 26/31Christopher Bryant Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Felony Conspiracy Larceny After Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 27/31Gary Boyd Misdemeanor Larceny Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 28/31Crawford Banner Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 29/31Keon'tre Asher Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 30/31Jabriaun Anderson Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Misdemeanor) Possess Drug Paraphernalia PWISD Counterfeit CS Show Caption Hide Caption 31/31David Abernathy Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) Misdemeanor Probation Violation Of County Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, April 12th.