North Carolina Reports 4,816 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 86 Deaths

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 4,816 positive cases of coronavirus across the state.

According to health officials, there have been 63,388 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 86 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

There are currently 313 COVID-19 hospitalization cases across the state.

For more information on COVID-19 in North Carolina, click HERE.