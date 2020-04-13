Severe Weather Downs Trees, Causes Power Outages Throughout North And South Carolina

1/7 Tree Down Near Uptown Charlotte

2/7 Euclid Avenue Tree Down In Charlotte

3/7 Royal And Morehead Street Storm Damage In Charlotte

4/7 Wylie Trail In Troutman North Carolina

5/7 Tree Down On Wylie Trail In Troutman North Carolina

6/7 Tree On House On Wylie Trail In Troutman North Carolina

7/7 Man Removing Tree From House On Wylie Trail In Troutman North Carolina













CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to severe weather that happened overnight and early Monday morning, multiple counties in the area are experiencing power outages. Duke Energy is currently working to access damage and restore power.

Across the Carolina there is a total of 274,722 customers without power. In North Carolina there is 193,871 and in South Carolina 80,851.

Mecklenburg County has a total of 45,672 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment is underway to estimate time of restoration.

Alexander County has a total of 83 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment is underway to estimate time of restoration.

Anson County has a total of 4,276 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment is underway to estimate time of restoration.

Burke County has a total of 626 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment is underway to estimate time of restoration.

Cabarrus County has a total of 4,464 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment is underway to estimate time of restoration.

Caldwell County has a total of 695 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment is underway to estimate time of restoration.

Catawba County has a total of 3,154 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment is underway to estimate time of restoration.

Cleveland County has a total of 1,667 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment is underway to estimate time of restoration.

Gaston County has a total of 5,524 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment is underway to estimate time of restoration.

Iredell County has a total of 3,484 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment is underway to estimate time of restoration.

Lincoln County has a total of 387 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment is underway to estimate time of restoration.

Richmond County has a total of 6,834 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment is underway to estimate time of restoration.

Rowan County has a total of 4,588 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment is underway to estimate time of restoration.

Stanly County has a total of 436 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment is underway to estimate time of restoration.

Union County has a total of 5,124 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment is underway to estimate time of restoration.

Chester County has a total of 1,842 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment is underway to estimate time of restoration.

Chesterfield County has a total of 3,002 customers without power. Power is expected to be restored by April 13 by 11:45 a.m.

Lancaster County has a total of 1,537 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment is underway to estimate time of restoration.

York County has a total of 5,290 customers without power. Repairs and damage assessment is underway to estimate time of restoration.

N.C. Electric Cooperatives says they are restoring power to more than 49,000 customers.