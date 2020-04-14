Iredell County Reports Second COVID-19 Related Death

The Latest:

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Health Department is reporting the second COVID-19 related death in the county, according to a news release.

Officials say the person has underlying health conditions and died from complications associated with the novel strain of coronavirus.

There is no additional information about the individual to protect the families’ privacy.

As of April 14th, Iredell County had 70 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Original Story (4/8/20):

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Health Department is reporting the first COVID-19 related death in the county, according to a news release.

Officials say the person had underlying health conditions and died from complications associated with the novel strain of coronavirus.

Iredell County Health Director Jane Hinson says, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time. This first death of an Iredell County resident due to COVID-19 emphasizes the need to follow the “Stay at Home” order and all other public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus in our community. It is extremely important for each of us to do our part to protect ourselves and those around us, especially those who are at an increased risk for severe illness.”

As of April 6th, Iredell County had 55 confirmed coronavirus cases.