Mecklenburg County Mugshots April 13th

1/23 Mjugcov

2/23 Aaron Evans Possession Of Fire By Felon

3/23 Amanda Mann Driving While Impaired

4/23 Anthony Harris Possession Of Drug Parapheranlia Trespassing

5/23 Ashley Clark Assault With Intent To Kill

6/23 Brandon Martin Fugitive

7/23 Brian Muncy Communicating Threats

8/23 Dashawn Brown Felony Conspiracy

9/23 Eric Hill Assault By Strangualtion Felony Probation VIolation

10/23 Eric Purnell Bond Term



11/23 Floria Myers Assault On Campus Officers

12/23 Franc Boyd Assault On A Female

13/23 Jadarius McCullough Bond Term

14/23 Jamontray Alexander Assault On A Female

15/23 Joshua Clyburn Assault On A Female Child Abuse

16/23 Karlton Caldwell Assault On A Female

17/23 Keyshawn Harrignton Common Law Robbery Conspiracy

18/23 LaZarus Deal First Degree Burglary

19/23 Ricca Montero Breaking And Entering Hit And Run

20/23 Steven Gillard Assault On A Female



21/23 Tevin Keyes Carrying Concealed Gun

22/23 Tito Johnson Breaking And Entering

23/23 Tresean Hairston Possession Of Stolen Goods















































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, April 13th.