Catawba County Has 38 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death

The Latest (4/14/20):

HICKORY, N.C. — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Catawba County, bringing the county’s total number of residents who have tested positive to 38. They have received 613 negative test results.

Because community spread is occurring locally and across North Carolina, all residents are urged to stay home and avoid contact with others to the extent possible.

Catawba County case and testing numbers are updated by 1 p.m. daily on the Catawba County website at www.catawbacountync.gov.

Case Investigations Ongoing

The Latest (4/13/20):

HICKORY, N.C. — One new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Catawba County, bringing the county’s total number of residents who have tested positive to 36. There has been 517 negative test results.

Case Investigations Ongoing

The Latest (4/10/20):

HICKORY, N.C. — Three new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Catawba County, bringing the county’s total number of residents who have tested positive to 32. We have received 481 negative test results.

Case Investigations Ongoing

The Latest (4/8/20):

HICKORY – One new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Catawba County, bringing the county’s total number of residents who have tested positive to 28. There have received 446 negative test results.

The Latest (4/7/20):

Catawba County Public Health department is reporting a total of 27 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase of two cases since Monday, April 6th.

There has been 379 negative test results of coronavirus in the county.

All of the numbers provided is based solely upon individuals who have been tested.

The Latest (4/6/20):

Catawba County Public Health department is reporting a total of 25 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, April 6th. This is an increase of five cases since Thursday, April 2nd.

There has been 370 negative test results of coronavirus in the county.

All of the numbers provided is based solely upon individuals who have been tested.

The Latest (4/2/20):

HICKORY, N.C. — Catawba County Public Health is reporting the first COVID-19 associated death in Catawba County.

The individual was hospitalized and later died on March 30 from complications associated with the virus. Public Health was notified of the test result today. The patient was in their early 70s and had underlying medical conditions. The person did not reside at a senior living facility. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.

“We extend our deepest condolences to this person’s loved ones. This is news no one wants to hear,” said Catawba County Health Director Jennifer McCracken. “This death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that none of us ever wanted to see.”

New Cases

Three additional new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Catawba County, bringing the county’s total number of residents who have tested positive to 20. We have received 296 negative test results.

The Latest (3/31/20):

HICKORY — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Catawba County, bringing the county’s current total case count to 16.

Catawba County has received 222 negative COVID-19 test results. There have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 reported in the county.

The Latest (3/29/20):

HICKORY — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Catawba County, bringing the county’s current total case count to 14.

There have been 503 people tested for COVID-19 in Catawba County and 172 negative results have been received. The remaining test results are pending. There have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 reported in Catawba County.

The Latest (3/28/20):

HICKORY — Two new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Catawba County, bringing the county’s current total case count to 12.

As of this morning, there have been 483 people tested for COVID-19 in Catawba County and 171 negative results have been received. The remaining test results are pending. There have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 reported in Catawba County.

The Latest (3/26/2020):

HICKORY, N.C. — Five new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Catawba County, bringing the county’s current total of cases to nine. Catawba County Public Health received the positive test results overnight and immediately began investigating.

Two people are close contacts of known cases. Two are hospitalized, two are isolated at home, and one has recovered.

Public Health is working to identify close contacts who may be affected and is advising them on appropriate monitoring and testing on a case-by-case basis. Close contact is defined as being within approximately 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for 10 minutes or longer, according to the CDC.

Public Health is assessing the risk of exposure to others and will determine which, if any, additional protective measures are needed. Protective measures may include temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.

As of 10:30 a.m., there have been 400 people tested for COVID-19 in Catawba County and 112 negative results have been received. The remaining test results are pending. There have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 reported in Catawba County.

“With community transmission occurring throughout North Carolina, we anticipate our local case count will continue to rise,” said Jennifer McCracken, Catawba County Health Director. “We know residents may become more concerned for their health and the health of their loved ones. Taking prevention measures seriously is the most important step we can all take toward protecting our health and preventing the spread of illness. It is more important than ever for all of us to do everything we can to limit contact with others and follow all prevention guidelines.

“As we continue our work of investigating cases and implementing protective measures for affected individuals, we will be focusing our communications efforts on providing the most current preventive information and guidance to residents and organizations in the community,” McCracken added.

The Latest (3/23/2020):

HICKORY, N.C — Three new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Catawba County, bringing the county’s current total of cases to four. Catawba County Public Health received the positive test results Monday morning and immediately began investigating.

Two cases are from contact with known cases elsewhere. The cause of the third is still under investigation. All three individuals are isolated at home and are doing well.

Public Health is working to identify close contacts who may be affected and is advising them on appropriate monitoring and testing on a case-by-case basis.

The CDC defines close contact as being within approximately 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for 10 minutes or longer. Based on information provided by the individuals, Public Health is assessing the risk of exposure to others and will determine which, if any, additional protective measures are needed. Protective measures may include temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.

Original Story:

HICKORY, N.C. – A person living in Catawba County has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The patient is hospitalized and is doing well in isolation. How the person acquired the infection is being investigated.

“We are conducting a thorough contact investigation to mitigate potential community spread,” said Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken. “We are working to identify close contacts who may be affected. We will give prompt notification to those contacts as they are identified and advise them on appropriate monitoring and testing.”

The CDC defines close contact as being within approximately 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time of 10 minutes or longer. Based on information provided by the individual, Public Health is assessing the risk of exposure to others and will determine which, if any, additional protective measures are needed for those individuals. Protective measures may include temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.

Catawba County Public Health is working closely with the assisted living facility where this individual resides to ensure that any contacts there are identified and notified of any measures they need to take.

The most recent county-by-county case count is available at https://www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc.

Catawba County Public Health has been working hand-in-hand with Catawba County Emergency Management, Catawba Valley Health System, Frye Regional Medical Center and other community partners for more than a month to plan for the potential local impact of COVID-19.

“We are committed to helping protect the health of our county’s residents, including this individual,” said McCracken. “We are asking all Catawba County residents to continue taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing by staying home whenever possible.”

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. For more information, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which will also include information about future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina.

If you have questions regarding Catawba County Public Health promotes and protects the health of all Catawba County residents through preventive services, innovative partnerships, and community health improvement initiatives. For more information, please call (828) 695-5800 or visit www.catawbacountync.gov/phealth.